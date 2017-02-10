Crossroads names Cave Creek resident Ken Williamson as President of Board of Directors

PHOENIX — Crossroads, the largest residential substance abuse treatment program in the Southwest, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Williamson as president of the Crossroads Board of Directors. Williamson will provide guidance, leadership and coordination to the Crossroads board, while strengthening the nonprofit’s mission to provide high quality, affordable, comprehensive substance abuse treatment programs and services.

“We are very excited to have Mr. Williamson on board in a leadership role,” said Crossroads Executive Director Lee Pioske. “2017 will be a tremendous year for Crossroads, and Ken will be instrumental in helping us further our mission of a happy, healthy and safe Arizona.”

Crossroads is an Arizona Department of Health Services licensed substance abuse treatment provider with proven expertise in serving addicted individuals through the provision of high quality, successful, and affordable residential and outpatient programs.

Williamson brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served in many executive roles of Signature Technology group in Phoenix, including president of the company, for nearly 13 years and president of Computing Information Services for six years.

A graduate from University of Missouri-Columbia, Williamson received a Bachelor of Science in business administration (BSBA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in finance.

