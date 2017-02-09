Dear Fellow American,

President Trump is going to leave his mark on the U.S. Supreme Court. In addition to Justice Scalia’s replacement, it is likely that another seat will be vacated during his term.

Donald Trump’s nominees could keep the court split or they could tip the court back toward limited constitutional government for an entire generation. An opportunity exists to undo the Progressive judicial activism that has undermined our Constitution the past century. This court’s docket will certainly include controversial issues–such as Obamacare and immigration–and Donald Trump’s nominees will play an important role in the direction of our country.

Although the Supreme Court is tasked with interpreting the Constitution, many today think of the Supreme Court as the final authority on the Constitution. This was not the intention of those who wrote it. All three branches were to be responsible for upholding the Constitution, and the ultimate responsibility was to lie in the hands of those who established it – “We the People.”

To this purpose, I invite you to enroll in Hillsdale College’s new free online course, “The U.S. Supreme Court.”

Hillsdale’s Supreme Court course looks at several of the most important cases in the Court’s history-cases that have had a dramatic effect on our politics and our society today. We will also look at the intended role of the Supreme Court, how that role has changed, and the ways in which that change has undermined our Constitution and our freedom.

I teach the first and last lecture, and the others are taught by our world-class Hillsdale faculty. There is no cost to take the course and you can watch the lectures at your leisure. I hope you’ll take the opportunity to learn about this important topic.

Larry P. Arnn

President, Hillsdale College