Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour coming to T-Mobile Arena Friday, Aug. 11

LAS VEGAS – Lady Gaga will be traveling the globe with the ‎Joanne World Tour starting on August 1 in Vancouver, BC and September 22 in Barcelona with a series of concert dates throughout Europe and the UK before returning to North America in November and December this year. Tickets for the concert in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Aug. 11 will go on sale Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. PST.

Tickets, ranging in price from $45 – $275 (not including applicable service charges or fees), will be available through axs.com. There will be a ticket limit of eight. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Grammy and Golden Globe winner and Academy Award-nominated Lady Gaga is a one-of-a kind artist and performer. She has amassed an outstanding 30 million global album sales and 150 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Gaga is also one of the biggest living forces in social media with over 61 million likes on Facebook, over 65.1 million followers on Twitter and over 21.3 million followers on Instagram. Her fifth studio album “Joanne” was recently released and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her 4th consecutive #1 album – the first female to do so in the 2010s.

Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. through Sunday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. For complete pre-sale details visit citiprivatepass.com. There is eight ticket limit per transaction.

Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.ladygaga.com & www.livenation.com.