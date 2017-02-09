Governor Ducey appoints Beth Castro to the Arizona-Mexico Commission

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointment of Beth Castro, daughter of former Arizona Governor Raul Castro, to the board of directors of the Arizona-Mexico Commission (AMC).

“Beth’s lifelong familiarity with our region and her experience facilitating relations between the United States and Mexico will be a valuable asset to the Arizona-Mexico Commission,” said Governor Ducey. “From partnering on economic opportunities to increasing cooperation at the border to streamline security protocols, our region has shown what can happen when two nations work together toward a common goal. I look forward to working with Beth and the commission to continue strengthening our relationship with our state’s largest trading partner.”

Beth Castro, who once served as CEO of the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce, is active in education and economic issues. She leads the effort to raise money for student scholarships in her father’s name, including for the Raul Castro Institute at Phoenix College.

“I thank Governor Ducey for this appointment, and I am excited to enter this new role at the commission and continue the tradition of fostering strong economic ties to our state’s largest trading partner,” said Beth Castro. “In an increasingly competitive and interconnected economy, it’s key that Arizona and Mexico maintain a partnership that empowers businesses to expand and succeed. Together, we can strengthen Arizona’s economy, and create more opportunities for the next generation of Arizonans.”

Governor Ducey highlighted Governor Castro’s story in his 2017 State of the State address and introduced Beth Castro.