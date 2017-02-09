Benefit trap shoot this Saturday in Phoenix.

Individual shooter and team spots are still available for the 2017 “Bustin’ Clay for FFA” Arizona FFA Foundation Trap Shoot Benefit. The shoot will be held on Feb. 11, 2017 at the Ben Avery Clay Target Center in Phoenix. The event starts at 8:00 a.m. with lunch and awards at noon. Registration is $60 per entry or $300 per team of five and includes ammunition, breakfast and lunch, and a door prize ticket. Loaner shotguns are available. Prizes include belt buckles and plaques. All proceeds from the fun shoot go to support agricultural education and FFA programs in Arizona, including scholarships. Questions about the shoot format or range may be directed to (623) 236-7240. Registration is available online at www.BustinClayForFFA.org

The FFA is a national youth organization of 649,355 student members as part of 7,859 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. There are nearly 10,000 FFA members in Arizona. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.