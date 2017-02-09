Border Patrol agent assaulted near Andrade, California

YUMA – A Border Patrol Agent was assaulted with rocks on Saturday afternoon while working near Andrade, Calif.

Shortly after noticing two individuals in Mexico approach the International boundary, the agent’s vehicle was bombarded by rocks. Despite the glass shattering throughout the truck, the agent was fortunate to only sustain minor injuries. Mexican officials were contacted but both subjects fled the area and could not be located.

“Although Yuma Sector is one of the most secured stretches of border, there are still inherent dangers to our job”, stated Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Porvaznik. “It’s everyone’s job at Yuma Sector to insure the safety of our Agents each and every day. These actions by deviant individuals will not sway us from protecting the border”, concluded Chief Porvaznik.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol Agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous.