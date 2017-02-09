Betsy DeVos–yes

If you want your children to be open minded and intelligent, then you should support Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education because she believes in trusting parents more than pointy headed bureaucrats to know what is best for their children.

Our bureaucratic top-down government run schools are a mess. The costs keep going up but the student performance is stagnant. The programs that DeVos supports like tax credits, charters, vouchers, and educational savings accounts are exactly the kind of changes that are needed to improve educational outcomes.

Remember, he who pays the piper calls the tune. In education, that means that government monopoly over education will produce students who are obedient servants of the government. Freedom and choice are what is needed. Betsy DeVos will provide that.

Roy Miller

Phoenix