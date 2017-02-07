The Coaches vs. Cancer 3-Point Challenge lets fans compete for the most donations for every 3-pointer their team scores

Making 3-point shots this basketball season takes on even more meaning this year for Grand Canyon University head coach Dan Majerle and the men’s basketball team. The Antelopes will square off against teams across the nation to fight cancer as part of the American Cancer Society’s Coaches vs. Cancer 3-Point Challenge.

“In every game we play, we know that every shot counts. When it comes to surviving cancer, every shot counts too,” explained Coach Majerle. “The Grand Canyon University men’s basketball team is excited to participate in the 3-Point Challenge and raise money to help save lives from cancer. Our team is dedicated to every shot, but this gives us extra motivation on those three-pointers.”

The Coaches vs. Cancer 3-Point Challenge allows the more than 200 college and high school basketball teams nationwide to use their spotlight on the court to raise money and awareness against cancer. Fans can pledge a donation for each 3-point shot Grand Canyon University makes during February to support American Cancer Society research, education and patient programs.

“Sports fans are passionate, and through initiatives like this one, we are channeling that passion into fun, yet meaningful, ways to help save lives from cancer,” said Sharon Byers, chief development and marketing officer, American Cancer Society. “With these schools and the many other sports partners who support our work, we’re revolutionizing how the American Cancer Society teams up with partners to make a real difference for real people every day.”

The 3-Point Challenge will pit teams against rival schools to raise the most funds, as fans follow the leaderboard on http://www.3pointchallenge.org to see who will become the 3-Point Challenge Champion.

“The 3-Point Challenge gives basketball fans the chance to support their teams and compete against their rivals, while fundraising for a great cause,” said David Doan, vice president for strategic sports alliances, American Cancer Society. “We are excited to relaunch a fundraising program that started it all, now in the digital space, while staying true to what drives sports fans – competition.”

Grand Canyon University Fans can join the competition-based fundraising campaign by visiting pledgeit.org/cvc-grand-canyon. The 3-Point Challenge begins February 1, and ends on March 5, 2017, just prior to the NCAA Tournament.

More than 20 years ago, former University of Missouri head basketball coach Norm Stewart provided the vision and inspiration for Coaches vs. Cancer. A cancer survivor and National Association of Basketball Coaches member, he challenged fans to pledge a dollar amount for each 3-point shot his team made during the season. This 3-Point Attack concept evolved into the nationwide effort uniting coaches, fans, players, and communities in the fight against cancer, and is now known as, the 3-Point Challenge. To learn more about Coaches vs. Cancer, visit coachesvscancer.org.