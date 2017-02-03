We hear it every day, “we fight for the most vulnerable among us!” We see the protests against building a border wall. We see the defiance of Mayors around the nation to protect those in our country illegally. We see marches by women and men fearful that abortion rights will be taken away. We watch the news and hear our President described as “Hitlerian” by Chris Matthews. We see protests against a pipeline and protests against vetting immigrants entering our nation. We hear screams from Elizabeth Warren that with a new Secretary of Education, our children will suffer. The drone is constant, dark, foreboding, and down right depressing. As I hear this I have to ask myself who really are “the most vulnerable among us”?

Are these “most vulnerable” the people living in this country illegally? Perhaps. But I think the most vulnerable are actually the Liberal community in the nation that is consumed by fear. They see a boogie man or woman behind every executive order. They are adamant about abortion rights but seem oblivious to the most vulnerable organism on the planet, the human fetus. No mention from the Liberals, about the men and women that defended this nation, regardless if those that served agreed with policy, that are homeless.

I see no marches about the poor care our veterans receive or the appalling inner city educational systems that have crippled our youth. Oh, I hear that school choice is evil. But see, with my own eyes, the evidence of failed programs and lack of accountability in education for decades.

The news media compares our President to Hitler. These types of statements also show that the media is among those most vulnerable. Any person, with the slightest knowledge if history, knows that comparison is not only inflammatory but outrageously false. The media is vulnerable to ratings, cash, and the corporate bottom-line. Stupid divisive statements are apparently good for ratings and let the public be damned. The Liberal Community appears to be vulnerable to this media Hyperbole that keeps them tuning in.

As a people we must always be vigilant that our rights are not abused. However, it is the brave, courageous, accountable, and intelligent among us that will keep our nation great for all of it’s people. It is the delicate flowers that look brilliant in the bright sunshine that will wither and die when conditions are harsh.

Scott Haberman

Glendale