Landscaping tips do-it-yourself desert gardener

If you are planning to landscape your property or just have a corner that needs a “WOW” make-over into a more natural, appealing space, we have just the person for you.

Carefree Desert Gardens invites you to meet Tom Gatz. Tom, a retired wildlife biologist, horticultural aide in the education department at the Desert Botanical Garden and certified desert landscaper, will share his knowledge gained over the past 20 years.

His emphasis will be on landscaping smaller areas to provide that “WOW” factor by planting with year-round color and contrast. Tom writes monthly articles with topics varying from landscaping, cactus, succulents, to birds and bonsai. His garden has been featured in Phoenix Home & Garden magazine, The Sonoran Quarterly, magazine of the Desert Botanical Garden, and other wildlife and urban publications.

Join us Saturday, February 18, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. The program, usually including a plant raffle, will begin at 9:30 a.m. and run approximately until noon at our new location in the same building. The Speakeasy On Easy Street, Jazz Supper Club, is located on the northwest corner of the U.S. Post Office building, 100 Easy Street, Carefree. A $5.00 (or more) donation is suggested to support these programs. For information call 480-488-3686. Come early. Seating is limited.