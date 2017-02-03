Blues Blast ‘17, presented by the Phoenix Blues Society, 501(c)(3), will take place February 25, 2017 at Margaret T. Hance Park at 3rd St. and Moreland near downtown Phoenix!

The gates will open at 10 a.m. with music starting at 11. The Delgado Brothers and Karen Lovely & the Pacific Northwest All Stars will headline the show. The Mike Eldred Trio and this year’s Arizona Blues Showdown winners Sistah’s Too and Eric Ramsey will round out the bill

Food, beverages, and art and craft vendors will be on site. An art mural encircling the perimeter fence is open for everyone’s contribution.

Admission is $25 In advance and $30 Day of Show. Children 16 and under accompanied by a parent or guardian will be admitted free. Tickets are available now at www.bluesblast2016.eventbrite.com Tickets can be purchased online until day of show.

No ice chests or coolers of any kind are allowed. One sealed bottle of water per person is allowed. No pets. No weapons. Pop-ups are allowed at the rear of the audience. Re-entry to the park is prohibited.

The park is easily accessible from the Interstate -10 freeway or if using light rail, exit at the Roosevelt station and walk east two blocks. A designated motorcycle parking area is also provided.

For questions or information please contact us at: info@phoenixblues.org