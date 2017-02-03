Air Supply coming to Talking Stick Resort

Saturday, March 18, 2017

To purchase tickets, visit the Talking Stick Resort Box Office, call (480) 850-7734, or visit www.Ticketmaster.com.

Australian soft rock duo Air Supply will journey back to The Ballroom stage at Talking Stick Resort on March 18, 2017.

Inductees into the Australian Recording Industry Association, Air Supply reeled off eight top-10 hits in the United States in the early 1980s, the most notable of which was “All Out of Love,” which peaked at No. 2. The band’s other top-10 singles from their breakout album Lost in Love include “Every Woman in the World” and “Lost in Love.” In total, Air Supply produced 17 studio albums over the years as well as five live recordings.

The band, composed of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, originally formed in 1975 and continues to play over 150 shows per year worldwide. The duo first met on their first day of rehearsals for Jesus Christ Superstar and forged an instant connection over their love of the Beatles and, of course, performing. Their legacy continues to live on today and will be on full display on The Ballroom stage in March.

Tickets for Air Supply range from $30 to $100 and are on sale now. They can be purchased at http://www.talkingstickresort.com/phoenix-scottsdale-concerts-entertainment/entertainment-listing/salt-river-grand-ballroom/air-supply/ or by visiting the Talking Stick Resort Box Office. Must be 21 or older to attend.