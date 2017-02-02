FAIRFAX – Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising the Senate Judiciary Committee for putting President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Attorney General, Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), to the floor of the Senate for an up or down vote:

“With former Obama Justice Department officials still acting as if Jan. 20 never happened, it imperative that the Senate immediately confirm Jeff Sessions to be the next Attorney General.

“Senator Sessions, as all his colleagues know, is a soft-spoken man of honor and of the utmost character, just the man the nation needs to restore the rule of law. Enough stalling. With a Supreme Court Justice now to consider, it is important the Senate clear the floor of nominations so that the Trump administration can get to work.”