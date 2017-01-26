U. S. citizen caught smuggling cocaine at immigration checkpoint

YUMA – Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint east of Yuma arrested a U.S. citizen on Jan. 25, caught with over 38 pounds of cocaine worth more than $437,000.

After a narcotics-detection canine alerted to the vehicle, agents found the drugs hidden in the frame of the vehicle.

The subject, drugs and vehicle were processed in accordance with Yuma Sector guidelines.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

