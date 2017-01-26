Smuggling attempt stopped at I-19 checkpoint

TUCSON – Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint near Amado arrested a U.S. citizen Monday after finding two Mexican nationals in the trunk of a vehicle selected for a secondary inspection.

Agents reported that the Mexican nationals, an adult male and a male juvenile, had no knowledge of how to escape from the trunk in case of an emergency.

The driver is being prosecuted for smuggling while the undocumented Mexican nationals are pending removal proceedings in accordance with Tucson Sector guidelines.

Immigration checkpoints remain a critical piece of infrastructure in Customs and Border Protection’s multi-layered defense strategy.

