Border Patrol Agents arrest Italian felon

TUCSON – An Italian man identified as Salvatore Marciante, 56, was apprehended in Nogales, Arizona, on Jan. 21 for being illegally present in the United States.

Criminal and immigration checks revealed that Marciante previously resided in Staten Island, New York and was deported from the United States in 2004 after serving time for involvement in drug related criminal activity.

Marciante is being prosecuted for illegal re-entry of a felon, as per Tucson Sector guidelines.

Federal law allows the Border Patrol to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

