Triple R Horse Rescue will be hosting two educational clinics in February at our newly updated facility in Cave Creek, AZ.

Curry Eversole will be teaching the clinics, so if you are available, please come by and join us. You do not need to sign up.

February 4 from 9 -10 a.m.

“Horse Handling and Basic Assessment”

February 18 from 9-10 a.m.

“Proper use of Tack and Equipment”

Spur Cross Stables in Cave Creek