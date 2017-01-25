Tell your legislator Arizona needs more school choice

AFP-Arizona’s top state legislative priority for 2017 is the expansion of Arizona’s program of Education Savings Accounts (ESAs). We believe all Arizona children deserve to be able to go to the schools of their choice, and to discover the educational services that best serve their needs. Arizona’s current ESA program is limited to students who meet certain eligibility requirements, but we need to expand eligibility so that all Arizona students can achieve their education goals. ESAs are also good for Arizona’s taxpayers, who save an average of over $4,000 per child when children use ESAs to escape from the traditional school district system.

Please take action today to make sure your state legislators understand the importance of ESA expansion!

Also, our AFP-Arizona Field Team will be door canvassing in Pinal County this coming Thursday and Friday (January 26 and 27) in Pinal County and NE Phoenix/Paradise Valley to inform citizens about Education Savings Accounts. If you’re up for a little bit of exercise and adventure, we would love to have your help. To learn more about door canvassing, contact Leslie White at lwhite@afphq.org

Please reach out to Leslie White at lwhite@afphq.org if you can join us or have questions about other upcoming neighborhood walks.

For Liberty & Prosperity (and Kids!),

Tom Jenney

Arizona Director

Americans for Prosperity