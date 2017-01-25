SCOTTSDALE – The 64th Annual Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade & Trail’s End Festival on February 11, 2017 promises to be another bustling day in Downtown Scottsdale for the entire family,” says Parada President Wendy Springborn. “For 64 years the Scottsdale Parada del Sol Committee of volunteers has coordinated this free parade of horse-drawn carriages, bands, wagons and stagecoaches. Mounted horse riders like the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Posse, Hashknife Pony Express riders and Scottsdale Charros are just a fraction of the horse groups visitors will see,” she said.

“We are again bringing the ‘Spirit’ of the old west and lore that has attracted visitors from around the world to Scottsdale. After the parade at the Trail’s End Festival there will be entertainment on three stages featuring western entertainers, Native American dancers, Hispanic dancers, as well as a street full of activities at the Cowboy Kids zone. The stages will have rockabilly, string, and rock bands. The new Arizona Wine Garden will feature the Arizona Stronghold award-winning wines. Don’t miss the Aztec and folklorico dancers as well as cowboy games and cultural programming for the kids.”

“The Parada Western Week events in Downtown Scottsdale include many different activities, starting on Feb. 6 so check all schedules on the website. The Hashknife Pony Express leaves Holbrook on Feb. 8 and rides into Scottsdale with the U.S. Mail at noon on Feb. 10 to the Scottsdale Museum of the West. The Parade starts Feb. 11 (Saturday) at 10 a.m. but make sure you get there early to save your place along the route and the Festival starts immediately after the Parade and ends at 4 p.m. Plan on staying the entire day to enjoy the shopping, dinner and dancing in Downtown Scottsdale,” says Springborn. “The Parade draws thousands of visitors who come to enjoy the flashy Arabian horses and riders, roughhousing mountain men, wild women of the west, U.S. Marshals Posse and marching bands.”

The Parada is proud to call the City of Scottsdale the major sponsor along with these businesses; The Arizona Republic, Discount Tire, SunState Equipment, KLOVE AIR1 Radio, Coors Light, Entertainment Solutions, Merestone Productions, Scottsdale Charros, and Kalil Bottling.

The theme for the 64rd Annual Parade for 2016 is “The Stars of Scottsdale.” The Parada team recognizes Scottsdale’s leadership families, many of whom grew up in Downtown Scottsdale and shaped the future of Scottsdale for decades. Come meet these families and celebrate the “West’s Most Western Town” along the parade route with Marshall Trimble (Grand Marshall), Johnny, Ruby, Hector, Maria Corral, and the George Cavalliere family.

Remember, road closures will take place down Scottsdale Road and downtown areas from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. following the parade route, so plan ahead.” For specific information, including the map of the entire route and festival visit (www.ScottsdaleParade.com).

Also be sure to check out the many Scottsdale Western Week events that start on Feb. 6 in Downtown Scottsdale and at the Scottsdale Museum of the West. The Honor Health Parada del Sol Pro Rodeo runs March 10-13 and events feature saddle bronc riding, bull riding, roping and barrel racing. WestWorld in north Scottsdale overflows with western booths and exhibits, music and dancing.

To learn more about the Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade and Trail’s End Festival, go to www.ScottsdaleParade.com. Parade entries are only $50 for nonprofits! Follow us on Facebook ScottsdaleParadadelSolParade and Twitter: @ScottsdaleParade.