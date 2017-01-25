Morris Hall PLLC names new managing partner Theron M. Hall Jr.

Phoenix – The law firm of Morris Hall, PLLC (MH), the largest estate planning law firm in Arizona, is pleased to announce that effective January 1, 2017, Theron M. Hall Jr. has been named managing partner, replacing Dan R. Morris.

Mr. Hall joined Morris Hall in 1998 as a partner and has been an integral part of the firm. His extraordinary commitment to both clients and the community have led the company to continued success. He has worked with thousands of individuals and small businesses, developing legal strategies that have helped secure and protect their assets for the future.

He received a Bachelor of Arts in English degree, cum laude with honors, and a Masters of Science in Public Administration, from Brigham Young University. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Chicago and is a member of the State Bar of Arizona and the Iowa State Bar Association. Hall is proud to have served our great country as an officer in the JAG Corps of the United States Navy for four years.

Hall has practiced law since 1973. He took a three year break to oversee missionaries for his church in Chile. When he returned, he decided to devote his practice exclusively to help individuals and families develop and protect their assets and legacy through the best estate planning service.

Hall and the other attorneys at Morris Hall are members of the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys (AAEPA). Through comprehensive training, educational programs, and state-of-the-art estate planning techniques, the academy fosters excellence among its members and helps them deliver the highest possible estate planning services to their clients.

In meetings with clients and in many presentations to public and private groups, Hall has repeatedly stated, “Estate planning is not just our practice, it is our privilege; it is our passion.

