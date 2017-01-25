O.A.R. join tour as special guests.

LAS VEGAS (Jan. 19, 2017) – Just ahead of the highly-anticipated release of their tenth studio album, a girl a bottle a boat, San Francisco-natives TRAIN today announce their PLAY THAT SONG TOUR, which is set to hit over 45 stops across North America, kicking off Friday May 12 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Fans across the continent in cities such as Los Angeles, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Toronto and Nashville will have a chance to witness the band perform tracks from the latest album – including their newest and current hit single “Play That Song,” which continues to ascend the charts – along with a number of their signature Billboard Hot 100 hits like “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Drops of Jupiter” and “Drive By.” The tour will feature O.A.R as special guests while pop songstress Natasha Bedingfield is set to join as the tour opener.

Tickets ranging in price from $39.50 to $89.50 will be available to the general public on their album release day Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. PST at axs.com.

Released on Columbia Records, a girl a bottle a boat is Train’s first set of original music since 2014’s Bulletproof Picasso, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The album’s first single, “Play That Song,” continues moving up the charts following a standout debut performance on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, which shot the song up over 50 slots overnight on iTunes. “Play That Song” is currently #10 at HOT AC, climbing the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and approaching top 10 at Adult Top 40 radio. On release day, the band will perform the hit single on ABC’s Good Morning America and Live With Kelly.

Pre-order for Train’s a girl a bottle a boat is available on all digital service providers, and fans will receive five tracks with the pre-order. The album will be available in its entirety on Friday, Jan. 27. Pre-order Train’s a girl a bottle a boat here: https://fanlink.to/agirlabottleaboat

Watch “Play That Song” here – https://youtu.be/J5qWnG5RQTk

