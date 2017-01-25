What: Award winning singer-songwriter and motivational speaker, Mandy Harvey, just

Although her hearing loss is profound, her timing, pitch, and passionare perfect.

When: Wednesday, February 8, 7:00 p.m.

Where: MIM Music Theater (Musical Instrument Museum)

4725 East Mayo Bolevard, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Why: Not content to rest on her burgeoning recording career, Harvey is writing her first

book and helping others to realize their dreams and pursue their hopes. As a

spokesperson for No Barriers USA and Invisible Disabilities Association, she travels

across the country to heighten awareness, break down blocks, challenge stereotypes, and

lead the charge toward a brighter future for all.

How: Ticket Price: $35.50–$43.50. To purchase please visit mim.org or call our box

office at 480.478.6000. Circle of Friends donors who give $500+ annually are eligible for

10% off concert tickets.

About Mandy Harvey

Mandy Harvey is an award winning singer-songwriter and motivational speaker who just happens to have an invisible disability. She lost her residual hearing in 2006 at age eighteen due to a connective tissue disorder that affected her nerves. While she pursued several other career options Mandy returned to music in 2008, her true passion could no longer be denied. In 2011, Mandy won VSA’s Top Young Soloist Award and lived a personal dream of performing at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. She continues to perform around the United States and has been recently featured on NBC Nights News, Canada AM, Steve Harvey Show, and the Los Angeles Times. For more information please visit her website mandyharveymusic.com.

About MIM and MIM Music Theater

The Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) enriches our world by collecting, preserving, and making accessible an astonishing variety of musical instruments and performance videos from every country in the world. MIM offers guests a welcoming and fun experience, incomparable interactive technology, dynamic programming, and exceptional musical performances. MIM fosters appreciation of the world’s diverse cultures by showing how we innovate, adapt, and learn from each other to create music—the language of the soul.

In addition to hosting performances by renowned artists, the MIM Music Theater introduces guests to emerging talents from around the world. It has been called, “the best 300-seat venue in the country,” by GRAMMY-winner Shawn Colvin. Each performance is an extension of the museum exhibits – showcasing the instruments, the people who play them, and the musical language we share.

