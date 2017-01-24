My View Article dated 18 January, 2017

Dear Mr. Sorchych,

I loved reading your article about your canines! I felt a sure pleasure and passionate love come through in your writing. How lucky to share the beauty of these little precious wolf creatures. It sounds like they gave you enormous pleasure throughout their lifetime.

I am sure that you gave them a beautiful home, loving surroundings, and your own sense of dignity that they embellished in each one of their lives. You’re a very lucky man to have shared such beauty, warmth, and admiration from these beauties. You won’t be forgotten; they will find you when the time is right.

Sincerely,

Jane Weissner

Cave Creek