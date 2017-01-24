Thanks Governor Ducey, it’s about time!

Now that the Governor has offered his budget proposal, we are surprised and happy to see his sales tax recapture a plan to support capital infrastructure at our three state universities. This is the first really good news we’ve had for our universities in a long time. For all the talk at budget time about education, it almost never includes our universities, yet the state is an important investor in the success of higher education.

Certainly we need to properly fund K-12 because that is the foundation upon which college students will build our future. A well-educated community is a prosperous and orderly community. We often forget that the state universities also need expanded capacity, new laboratories and upgrades if we are to be competitive in the higher education world.

At last it appears we are willing to invest in a unique manner so our state universities can attract the best students and provide them with a first-rate education to meet the challenges of the future.

Sincerely,

Tom Little

Cave Creek, AZ