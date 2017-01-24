Public invited to comment on Civic Center Mall Master Plan

Residents and other stakeholders are invited to learn about and provide comment on a proposed master plan for the Scottsdale Civic Center Mall.

The meeting takes place 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second St.

Scottsdale’s Civic Center Mall annually ranks among the Valley’s premier community spaces. It features public art, fountains and mature trees and landscaping. The mall hosts dozens of events each year, including the Scottsdale Arts Festival, the Scottsdale Culinary Festival and the Spring Training Festival.

The mall is at the heart of a cultural campus that includes the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, City Hall, the Civic Center Library and the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.

The goal of the mall master plan is to identify areas for improvement and renovation. Areas to be addressed include infrastructure, enhanced public amenities, expanded performance and festival capabilities and strengthening the mall as a destination point and economic catalyst.

The proposed master plan was created through an ongoing public involvement process and collaboration with local business owners. A final draft is expected to be considered by the City Council later this year.

The mall was developed in the 1960s following a grassroots community planning process and has undergone several expansions and renovations.

Learn more about the mall and the master plan process by visiting ScottsdaleAZ.gov and searching “Civic Center Mall.”