PHOENIX – The Ombudsman program of Area Agency on Aging, Region One is looking for caring individuals to visit assisted living homes in order to make residents aware of their rights. Ombudsmen work to resolve problems of individual residents and bring about changes at the local, state and national level to improve care of residents in long-term care facilities.

Ombudsman are responsible for:

• Identifying and investigating complaints

• Providing information to residents about long-term care services

• Educating and informing residents, facility staff, families and others about resident rights

• Promoting the development of resident and family councils

• Advocating for changes to improve residents’ quality of life and care

Volunteers will take part in a comprehensive and in-the-field training and receive support from the Ombudsman staff.

For more information about the Ombudsman program in Maricopa County, please contact Fran Atkinson at 602-241-6132 or email her at fran.atkinson@aaaphx.org.