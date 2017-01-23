Wellton K9 alerts agents to more than $.5 million in drugs

YUMA – Border Patrol agents working at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 east of Yuma apprehended a male U.S. citizen after finding nearly $536,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin hidden in his vehicle’s spare tire Thursday, thanks to a canine’s alert.

After agents located 39 pounds of meth and 24 pounds of heroin, they arrested the driverand seized the drugs and vehicle for processing in accordance with Yuma Sector guidelines.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous.