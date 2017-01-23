Silent Auction Sneak Peaks

Saturday, February 11

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Silent Auction

Champagne & Wine Event

Hosted Cocktails

Dinner & Entertainment to follow

Celebrating 63 years as a 501(c)3 non-profit, built on a foundation of community support – through donations, memberships, and volunteerism. Live entertainment featuring renowned pianist Nicole Pesce and the Rhys Kelso Quartet.





Tickets $175. Limited seating

All proceeds benefit the Library.

For Reservations, call 480-488-2286

Paint the Desert Workshop Kaleidoscope Quilt

with Beth Zink 6′ square, hand cut and sewn

Ten people will enjoy a 3-hour workshop with Beth by Georgia Edwards, in her studio. Library patron

Princess Tea Party A Gift for Everyone Basket

Tea and manners class for 4 children and 2 adults from Janey’s Coffee Co.

at the English Rose Tea Room in Carefree in Cave Creek

Native Peoples in the Southwest Basket Be a Young Artist Basket

includes two tickets for a day tour of Crow Canyon Art supplies for the young Rembrant

Archaeology Center in Cortez, Colorado