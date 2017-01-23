Silent Auction Sneak Peaks

By Sonoran News -
DFL
Saturday, February 11

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Silent Auction
Champagne & Wine Event
Hosted Cocktails
Dinner & Entertainment to follow

DFL

Celebrating 63 years as a 501(c)3 non-profit, built on a foundation of community support – through donations, memberships, and volunteerism. Live entertainment featuring renowned pianist Nicole Pesce and the Rhys Kelso Quartet.

Tickets $175. Limited seating
All proceeds benefit the Library.
For Reservations, call 480-488-2286

Paint the Desert Workshop                                    Kaleidoscope Quilt

with Beth Zink                                                        6′ square, hand cut and sewn
Ten people will enjoy a 3-hour workshop with Beth        by Georgia Edwards,
in her studio.                                                          Library patron
   

 

Princess Tea Party                                                   A Gift for Everyone Basket

Tea and manners class for 4 children and 2 adults          from Janey’s Coffee Co.
at the English Rose Tea Room in Carefree                      in Cave Creek
   

 

Native Peoples in the Southwest Basket               Be a Young Artist Basket

includes two tickets for a day tour of Crow Canyon       Art supplies for the young Rembrant
Archaeology Center in Cortez, Colorado
  

 

Remington Ridge Wine from Napa Valley

SHARE