Another major upzoning

Pulte homes wants to up zone 30 acres on the north side of Dynamite and

between 82nd and 84th Street. It is currently zoned R1-190 (5 acre lots)

and they want to rezone it R1-43 (one acre lots) or a 5 times density

increase. I have attached the letter they sent out to local property

owners (not many) and also the sign that has just been erected on the

property.

This is a big deal because we are losing all our large lots, which also

supported our equestrian use in this area. The area in which this is being

proposed is one of the last remaining 5 acre lot areas in the city and

the land is also fairly rugged so difficult to develop at the density

they propose. This sort of up zoning is happening all over Scottsdale,

which is horrible, but this area is even more unique and special so we

need to fight to retain its character. Jane Rau, one of the founders of

the Preserve, lives right on the corner where they want to build this

dense subdivision so she, and everyone else who has invested in this

area because of low density and equestrian use, will see their

property values and life style disappear if this is allowed.

Anyway look it over. There is an open house next Wednesday so it would

be good if we packed the place and told them this is the wrong place to

make a major change like this. All the information on this meeting is in

the attached letter.

Thanks again for your support of our area and keeping it a special area

in Scottsdale and in the Valley.

Howard Myers

Scottsdale

Letter: