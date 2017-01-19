Willcox border patrol agents nab cocaine and human smugglers

TUCSON – Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents from the Willcox Station, conducting immigration checkpoint operations, prevented separate cocaine and human smuggling attempts at two immigration checkpoints during the holiday weekend.

Agents referred a Nissan Altima for secondary inspection Sunday and, due to a canine’s alert, found a Mexican man in vehicle’s trunk at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 90.

Thanks to another canine alert Monday, agents at the immigration checkpoint on State Route 191 conducted a secondary search of a Honda Accord and found 13 packages of cocaine in the vehicle’s rear wheel well. The packages have a combined weight of 34 pounds, worth more than $385,000.

Both drivers face federal prosecution, while the Mexican national is being processed for removal in accordance with Tucson Sector guidelines.

Federal law allows the Border Patrol to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.