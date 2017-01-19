Voter registration increases 57K since general election

Phoenix – Secretary of State Michele Reagan has announced the latest voter registration figures and the number of registrants in Arizona has increased 57,656 to more than 3.6 million active voters.

Of the state’s 3,646,122 voters, 1,259,956 are Republicans, 1,106,514 are Democrats and 1,240,263 have not designated an officially recognized party preference. Libertarians and members of the Green party make up a little less than one percent of the state’s total registration.

“It’s good to see our enrollment continue to rise after last year’s general election,” said Secretary Reagan. “While we saw high levels of participation throughout 2016, we’re reminding voters how important their local elections are. Early voting for March elections begins February 15, 2017 in places like Phoenix, Holbrook and Goodyear. These community elections often have lower turnout so each and every vote carries a lot of weight. Nothing is more important than the quality of life in the place we call home, and these local elections give us the opportunity to make a real impact in our community.”

The latest voter registration figures compiled by county, congressional district and legislative district are available on www.azsos.gov or by calling 1-877-THE-VOTE.