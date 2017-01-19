HS seniors sought for prestigious national youth science camp

PHOENIX— The Governor’s Office of Education is calling for applications to the 2017 National Youth Science Camp (NYSC), an annual program that rewards two high-achieving high school seniors from each state in the U.S. with a fully-funded summer camp experience dedicated to scientific exploration. The nearly month-long program centered in West Virginia includes lectures and hands-on research projects presented by scientists from across the nation, overnight camping trips into the Monongahela National Forest, and a visit to Washington D.C. Selected delegates must demonstrate academic achievement in science and show potential for thoughtful scientific leadership.

The NYSC experience is offered at no cost to its participants. Educational and recreational programming, as well as meals, lodging, and round-trip air travel are provided free of charge.

Delegates arrive in Charleston, West Virginia, on Wednesday, June 14, and depart on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The NYSC is held near Bartow in the eastern mountains of West Virginia, within the Monongahela National Forest. Application forms are available on the NYSC website at http://apply.nysc.org.

Applications must be submitted by 6 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. To apply, visit http://apply.nysc.org.