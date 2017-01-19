Forecasted heavy rainfall postpones Prickly Pedal Mountain Bike Race to April 1

After much consideration and in deference to the looming threat of severe weather, the Prickly Pedal race committee has decided to postpone this weekend’s race to April 1, 2017. With significant rainfall headed our way – rider safety, the risk of negative trail impact is simply too great, especially for an organization such as ours that’s charged with protecting, preserving and augmenting our trail network.

Safety, limited emergency personnel access, trail saturation, high winds, and low temps are key ingredients for an unplanned and expensive bike rebuild as well as a mediocre race experience. Trail damage and destroyed drive trains aren’t the way anyone wants their season to begin, thus we take a deep breath, consider the short term health of the trails and the long term health of the Prickly Pedal itself.

They say that every cloud has a silver lining and this one’s no different. With the help of our land management partners who’ve granted us the April 1st re-race date, we’re happy to relay that all of your entries will be deferred at no cost to the new date. We also understand that not everyone will be able to make the new date, so we’re prepared to issue full refunds to those who cannot attend the April 1st reschedule.

With two great alternatives in place (deferral or refund) we hope to minimize your disappointment. If you plan on deferring simply do nothing – your data will be automatically transferred. If you elect to receive a refund please drop us a line and we’ll get your entry fee headed back your way.

Thanks once again for understanding. We hope to see you on April 1st!