Governor Ducey proclaims Jan. 22-28 “Arizona School Choice Week”

PHOENIX – (BUSINESS WIRE)– Jan. 22-28 is officially Arizona School Choice Week, thanks to a proclamation from Governor Doug Ducey. He joins more than a dozen other governors and more than 500 city and county leaders nationwide in issuing similar proclamations.

Across Arizona, 970 events will raise awareness and spark conversations about the educational options parents have, or want to have, for their children during National School Choice Week, January 22-28, 2017.

More than 21,000 independently planned events will take place nationwide. Events include rallies, roundtable discussions, coffeehouse meet-ups, festivals, school fairs, and more.

“As one of the most advanced states in the country when it comes to providing educational options for parents, Arizona has a lot to celebrate during National School Choice Week,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “The momentum and enthusiasm for school choice has been exciting to see. Arizona parents, like parents everywhere, want choices for their kids’ education.”

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent, nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through thousands of independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

