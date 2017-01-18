Cave Creek Museum is planning many exciting events over the next few weeks. This Saturday, January 21, the museum will host its annual Antique Appraisal Day from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. During this fundraiser, appraiser Sean Morton will examine treasures, discuss their origins, and assess their value. The fee is $20 per item – limit of two items per person per session. You may have more than one session.

February will also be a very busy month at the museum. The schedule follows:

On Tuesday, February 7, the Museum will host “Vino & Canvas” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This fun evening of painting includes materials and libations. Tickets cost $35 per person, with $15 being donated to the museum. Seating is limited, so please register early at www.vinoandcanvas.com.

Bring the entire family to watch the Stamp Mill operate outside on Saturday, February 11 at 1:30 p.m. and then stay for the special presentation, “A Hundred Years of Cave Creek: Part 2” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Parents, grandparents and kids will share a fun afternoon during the Family Fun Workshop, “Food!” on Sunday, February 12 from 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. The Hohokam Indians celebrated the “Three Sisters”: bean, corn and squash. Immigrants to Arizona brought foods that were familiar to them from “back East”, but they also learned to harvest some of the unique foods of Arizona, such as cholla buds, prickly pear fruits, even rattlesnake and javalina meats! Learn about our “native” foods while celebrating our state’s 105th birthday. You can also make a valentine for your sweetheart! Cave Creek Museum is grateful to the Kiwanis Club of Carefree for their support of the Family Fun Workshops.

On Monday, February 13, the museum hosts Kokedame! from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The literal translation of “kokedame” is “root ball.” Suspended in the air or nestled in a bowl, these unique horticultural masterpieces are easy to make and lovely to live with. A $35 instruction fee includes materials: planting materials, plant and slate display. Reservations are required. Seating is limited, so please register early at www.cavecreekmuseum.org.

Need some help figuring out your new phone or computer? Mark your calendar for Wednesday, February 15 when Tech4Life presents, “Oh, for the Love of Technology!” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Seating is limited, and reservations are recommended. Participants should bring their devices.

Meet renowned wildlife artist and Cave Creek resident Linda Budge at the museum during a special free artist reception on Saturday, February 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. She will exhibit her award-winning work at the museum for the rest of the season.

Donations are also welcome and greatly appreciated. If you wish to donate online please visit http://cavecreekmuseum.org/donate-2. To donate by mail, send your check to Cave Creek Museum, P.O. Box 1, Cave Creek, AZ 85327.

You can also show your support by becoming a member. An individual membership is $50 per year and the cost for a couple is only $75.

Located at 6140 Skyline Dr., Cave Creek Museum features an extensive collection of prehistoric and historic artifacts that describe the lives of Native Americans, miners, ranchers and pioneers. The museum hours are Wed., Thurs., Sat. and Sun. from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Fri. from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For information, call (480) 488-2764, or visit www.cavecreekmuseum.org.