Why Obama will not go away

For many on the left, a speech in Chicago was a heartbreaking event filled with sadness and tears. President Barack Obama bid farewell to the nation after two terms as president. But is he really bidding farewell? With the brush of a tear from his cheek, he moves down the road in Washington, DC to fill his self ordained position as the Anti-Trump. Yes, before long, the mainstream media will be hanging on his every word. Look for the ex-president to rail on the administration at every turn. No topic will be too small, no bill too large. In the mind of the EX, everything proposed, signed, and approved will be wrong.

Why? Because this President feels he is truly special. And you know, it’s hard to argue that assumption. From pot smoking student to lawyer, college professor, State Representative, and U.S. Senator in less than 20 years is pretty special. Throw in a Nobel Peace Prize for “for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples,” and you are off to the races. Speaking of the races, he was the nation’s first Black President. Icing on the cake. I am not trying to discredit the president’s resume. Rather, I believe his motives and ambitions are based on his belief that his presence on earth is in some way divine. To him, his mission is not complete. He has failed to understand however, that he was elected president, not because he was Black, but because the entire country was tired. The country was weary of the Bush years, 9/11, Katrina, Iraq, Afghanistan and a sputtering economy. Hope and change sounded pretty good from a young spellbinder who seemed to have the energy needed to take us to the promised land.

The nation went through eight years of Obama governance. The historians will write the final review but it is certain he changed our nation. Americans became more divided economically and racially than ever before. The administration’s support of illegal aliens, open borders, and thousands and thousands of refugees exploded. Sanctuary Cities, which were a prior whisper, openly defy federal laws to protect those in the nation illegally. The president wanted Washington to control more aspects of a citizen’s life. The ACA was passed quickly with partisan speed. Energy and business regulations increased and there was a very real bias against the nation’s law enforcement agencies. We hear much about the “Most vulnerable among us.” As an American I have always believed in a safety net for those that need it. But it turns out, the “Most vulnerable among us” vote the Democratic ticket. And, with Middle American populations thinning, the “Most vulnerable among us” become the gateway to perpetual power in politics. Look for Obama to hang around calling foul at every effort to secure our country from people we don’t know. Look for Obama to man the soap box and preach more diversity and charity, after all, that is what Americans do. The Liberal bench is thin. Cory Booker can be put in the same bag as Marco Rubio. Young upstarts that will do their master’s bidding. Liberals Warren and Saunders resonate only with the far Left and can’t penetrate the U.S. population. So, Barack must stay. He is ordained to do so. Unfortunately, he will be given credence by the media. A media that does not have America’s best interest in its business plan.

Scott Haberman

Glendale