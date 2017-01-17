On 12/25/2016, Hussam Ayloush, executive director of the Los Angeles Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) tweeted “I’m sad about the crashed Russian military jet, The TU-154 could have carried up to 180 military personnel instead of just 92!” CAIR purports to speak for all American Muslims.

Who believes Hussam’s sentiments would be different if it were an American plane? It was reported American Muslims cheered the destruction of the Twin Towers in NYC on 9/11.

Hussam also believes the U.S. is “partially responsible” for the Muslim terrorist attack at San Bernardino, California which murdered 14 and wounded many more. You might remember the Ohio State Muslim terrorist stating on social media his motivation for his attack on non-Muslim students was persecution of Muslims.

It would appear the Muslims’ loyalty rests with Islam (Muslims follow Islam) and not to their non-Muslim majority country.

Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) ceased operations (1/5/2016) with Islamic “Relief” of UK. The UAE Cabinet has identified it as well as another 80 or so Islamic organizations as terrorist in nature. Guess what? CAIR is on this list.

As of 6/4/2015 the U.S. State Department has identified 27 Islamic based Terror groups. You probably have heard of some of them: Hamas, ISIS, Boko Harem (and 24 others). How many Terror groups are there representing Christians, Catholics, Jews, Hindu, Atheists, Agnostic, Non-Muslims?



The belief that “They’re (Muslims) not all like that” is wrong. There are only 2 kinds of Muslims. Muslims engaged in terrorist activities and Muslims supporting these terrorist activities. Hussam would appear to be in the latter and could definitely move to the former.



Hussam later apologized for his tweet and deleted it. Doesn’t that make All Americans feel safer now?

Teri Adams



Email