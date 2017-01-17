PHOENIX – About 20 members of the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air

Refueling Wing and 162nd Wing departed Sunday in support of

the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will occur January 20.



The team of airmen specializing in food service will travel to the nation’s

capital as part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia where they will

cook and serve meals for a portion of the 7,500 Guardsmen, from 40 states

and territories that will converge in Washington, D.C., to support the

inauguration.

The airmen will prepare and serve meals from mobile military kitchens

designed to nourish troops in a field environment. The Single Pallet

Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) is transportable on a single aircraft pallet

system and can be set up and operational in three hours or less by five

airmen.

The Arizona National Guardsmen supporting the event will have the

opportunity to hone their skills and better prepare themselves to respond at

a moment’s notice to any domestic situation where their specialized skills

may be needed.

Joint Task Force-District of Columbia was created to provide National Guard

support at the request of local civilian authorities. The National Guard is

home to a wide variety of capabilities, which can seamlessly integrate with

interagency partners to enhance inauguration support capabilities.

Since 2011, the Arizona National Guard has supported nearly 250 domestic

missions with nearly 3,500 individual domestic mobilizations.