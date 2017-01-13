Bill of Rights Exhibition new at Desert Foothills Library

Desert Foothills Library in Cave Creek is hosting a new exhibition THE BILL OF RIGHTS AND YOU, commemorating the 225th anniversary of the ratification of this landmark document. This display was awarded through a federal grant to Carefree/Cave Creek’s Black Mountain Foothills Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution in cooperation with AZ Humanities, the National Archives and NATES.

THE BILL OF RIGHTS AND YOU spotlights one of the most remarkable periods in American history, explores the origins of the first ten amendments, illustrates how each amendment protects U.S. citizens, and how Americans exercise the rights outlined in the amendments. Did you know the Bill of Rights was not even part of the original Constitution sent to the states for ratification? As our founding fathers soon realized, the people demanded that their rights be spelled out. As Thomas Jefferson said: “We must retouch the canvas.” Thanks in large part to James Madison the Bill of Rights was added and the Constitution was ratified..