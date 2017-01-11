January 11 – 17, 2017

For All Signs: Last week there was a dramatic grouping of planets in the cardinal signs, Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn. The Full Moon on Jan. 12 probably triggered dramas both personal and global. At the same time, Mercury, planetary ruler of travel, routine business and communications, turned direct at 4:43 am on Jan. 8. From that point there is a three week period of revisions and reorganizing. The general functions of life will move along more smoothly after Jan. 27. You can anticipate a small flurry of changes in schedules and appointments near Jan. 27 as people become clear about their plans for the next few weeks. Decisions, temporarily shelved, can now be settled and contracts are more likely to be viable. At that point it will be time to put property up for sale or apply for a loan with the expectation of more favorable results.

Aries: Your charisma is powerful and you can be at your most persuasive now. Manipulation in order to get what you want is not necessary. Step aside from such temptations. Activities requiring physical energy are accented and favored now. You have a need to refresh your spirit. Give it attention and do that which speaks to your soul.

Taurus: Your need to serve humanity in some way is strongly activated at this time. You may be tending a sick friend or serving in a soup kitchen. Your senses are wide open to the energies around you. You may have psychic flashes or unusual dreams. Don’t shoulder all the problems you see or you will burn out quickly.

Gemini: Your attention shifts to matters of shared resources for the next three weeks. “Resources” include time, things of material value, energy and sexuality. The territory is wide, ranging from the mundane study of the budget all the way to important discussions with partners over the need for greater intimacy.

Cancer: You are in a reasonably good place with yourself at this time. Your heart and mind are flowing together. You have no conflict between your feelings and your thoughts about those feelings. This is a time for reflection on important subjects. You can make good decisions now. It is a good time to communicate with partners freely.

Leo: Your work or daily routine takes on a quality of intensity this week. Family and home matters may play a part in the situation. Concentrate on breathing deeply and moving with deliberation. It is possible that you feel more emotional than the situation deserves. Take a step back and look at it from a larger perspective. This is likely to be something that affects you, but is not about you.

Virgo: Mercury, your ruling planet, moves into the sector of life related to children, recreation, personal creativity, and romance. Your attention will be focused in these areas for the next three to four weeks. You will enjoy everything more if you can put your Inner Critic in a box and lock it down while you play.

Libra : Events of this week trigger your sense of compassion and draw you into the need to assist in the healing of another. As you live into this experience, you will discover that having compassion also heals you. Your spirit is lifted. Dont ignore the call.

Scorpio : This is a good time to take an active part in the healing of your child or a lover.

Activities requiring physical energy are accented and favored now. You have a need to get out and about to refresh your spirit.

Sagittarius: You are in an especially cordial frame of mind at this time, and likely to invite people to your home, or to share whatever you have to offer. Your spirits are high and you have a need to be social. You are interested in whatever feels luxurious, looks beautiful, or tickles the senses. Going overboard could be all too easy!

Capricorn the Goat: (Dec. 21 to Jan. 19) Mercury travels rapidly through your sign between March 12 and Feb. 7 this year. During this period there likely will be greater emphasis on communications, errands, and other short distance travels. Your mind will be quick and your attitude persuasive. This is a good period to attend to scholastic and/or written and oral projects.

Aquarius: Either you or others in your life are behaving erratically. It is difficult to make firm plans or sustain a solid conversation. This sometimes generates a rift between you and another because one of you needs to be alone. Dont fight it. Just let it be. It is temporary. Take it with two spoons of generosity and humor.

Pisces: Your attitude about yourself is not altogether accurate right now. You may think way too much of your ideas, or alternately, you may see yourself as lower than scum. Neither is accurate and you should probably not make decisions of any importance this week. Spiritual pursuits are given a “go” signal.

Are you interested in a personal horoscope? Vivian Carol may be reached at (704) 366-3777 for private psychotherapy or astrology appointments . Website: http://www.horoscopesbyvivian.com