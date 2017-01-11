CAVE CREEK – The Desert Foothills Library invites the Valley community to its 9th Annual Gala “All That Jazz” on Saturday, February 11, at 5:30 p.m. One of the organization’s largest fundraisers of the year, the event will take place at the Library, 38443 N. School House Road, in Cave Creek.

Tickets are $175 per person and are available by contacting Executive Director David Court or Library Manager, Terri Engebretson, at 480-488-2286 or by emailing dcourt@dfla.org. Sponsorship opportunities and donations for the silent auction are welcomed. All proceeds benefit the library.

This year’s fundraiser includes hosted cocktails, a gourmet dinner, a silent auction, as well as a champagne and wine event. Jo Gemmill, library board member and owner of the English Rose Tea Room, will emcee the event. Festivities will be followed with a performance from celebrated pianist Nicole Pesce and the Rhys Kelso Quartet.

Named “Best Local Musician” by Arizona Foothills Magazine, Pesce has played for legendary sports figures, Hollywood stars, and former U.S. Presidents, including: Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’ Neal, Chris Rock, George Bush, Sr., and Jimmy Carter. She has also appeared with The Moscow Ballet, The Cast of Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia, and White Christmas.

For more information on the 9th Annual Gala “All That Jazz” visit the library online at dfla.org or call 480-488-2286.

The Desert Foothills Library celebrates their 63rd Anniversary thanks to the loyalty of its donors and volunteers. The Library is open to everyone, seven days a week and supports the entire Foothills community with culturally enriching programs, educational events, and quality services.

The Desert Foothills Library is also home to Chapter2Books, the largest used book store in the North Valley. With over 15,000 books, as well as CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks, all purchases and donations help support the running of the library.

The Desert Foothills Library is a 501(c)3 non-profit, privately funded public library – the only privately funded library in the state of Arizona. All proceeds benefit the Library.