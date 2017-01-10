Riggs sworn in as new Desert Ridge Justice of the Peace

PHOENIX – With her husband Frank Riggs holding the Bible and Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick (r) administering her oath of office, Cathy Riggs was officially sworn in on Friday afternoon as the new Desert Ridge Justice of the Peace.

The Desert Ridge Justice Court, located at 18380 N. 40th St., Phoenix, serves Cave Creek, Carefree, Desert Hills, parts of North Phoenix, North Scottsdale and unincorporated areas of Maricopa County up to the Yavapai County line.

With a background in law enforcement and a law degree, Riggs, who was elected in November, replaces the ethically-challenged former Desert Ridge Justice of the Peace Clancy Jayne, who has been warned, reprimanded and sanctioned no fewer than five times and is currently facing a new round of charges by the Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct even after being voted out of office.

Riggs was flanked by family and friends, some of whom had traveled from California to attend her swearing in ceremony.

Also in attendance were Dreamy Draw Justice of the Peace Frank Conti, Jr. and McDowell Mountain Justice of the Peace Michael Reagan, who preside in the same court complex on 40th Street.

Riggs expressed her appreciation to court staff and those who will assist in mentoring her through her rookie year.