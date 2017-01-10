Every day, Arizona suffers the loss of another family member, friend or co-worker to prescription opioid overdose. This epidemic has gripped the nation and is having devastating effects across Arizona. In response, ASU students at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication are airing Hooked Rx: From Prescription to Addiction. This special investigative report on Arizona’s alarming rise in prescription opioid abuse will air on every broadcast TV station and most radio outlets across Arizona on January 10th beginning at 5:00 PM for Spanish and 6:30 PM for English.

Arizona substance abuse coalitions and nonprofits in support of the investigative report are hosting twenty prescription drug misuse and abuse trainings statewide from January 10th through January 28th. Trainings are designed to empower families and communities to grow a sustainable prevention message concerning prescription drug misuse and abuse.

“The opioid epidemic facing our state is not just a big city problem – it’s an epidemic that knows no zip code, class, race or economic status,” stated Governor Doug Ducey. “I am proud of the leadership and collaboration demonstrated by ASU and Arizona’s substance abuse coalitions and nonprofits in addressing this important issue for our state.”

“Our office works with nonprofits, coalitions and community partners to convene work like this because every life matters,” stated Debbie Moak Director of the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family. “It will take ongoing statewide collaboration to confront the opioid epidemic facing Arizona.”

The community prescription drug trainings will educate community members on the dangers of misusing and abusing prescription medication, how youth obtain prescribed medicine without a prescription, how to appropriately dispose of unused or unwanted medicine, and how families can proactively prevent adolescent misuse and abuse.

For a complete list of trainings and to learn more about how Arizona is combating the prescription drug epidemic please visit http://rethinkrxabuse.org

About The Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family (GOYFF): GOYFF seeks to educate all Arizona communities about substance abuse, the disease of addiction and the stigma associated with addiction. GOYFF envisions an Arizona where substance abuse is treated as a significant public health issue and therefore focuses on prevention education, early intervention and treatment for all. GOYFF believes that prevention is best, treatment is effective and people do recover.