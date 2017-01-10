A 14th Letter to America

The year 2017 gives America a chance for change. We have gone astray and so has the world. We must try to return to God and seek His righteous guidance. That guidance is in God’s Word, The Word of God. It has not and will not change.

The Pilgrims on the Mayflower knew His Word and their pact was to Glorify God in their new endeavor. They considered America, like a second promise land, given to Man by God. And they were probably well acquainted with God’s command to Joshua, “to be strong and very courageous,” and “to observe to do according to all the laws.”

Joshua was also instructed by God not to turn to the right, nor to the left, from His Laws.

But for several decades, America has been turning right and left, like on a mountain road. God’s Commandments are no longer followed by judges in their decisions. They have forgotten that it is the Righteous Judge, The Creator, our God, who determines what is right and wrong. The only rights a person has is what God has given Man. Do good and what is right, and don’t do bad and what is evil in His sight.

It is sad America is still going away from God. At a time that America has a terrible drug problem costing many lives, several states have approved recreational pot smoking. Instead of seeking God and putting God first, let them blow their minds, seems to be the message from voters.

America is definitely spiritually blind. Probably under condemnation from God as some are saying. “Thou shall not kill,” says God. And, “Thou shall not have any other God.”

Manuel Ybarra, Jr.

Coalgate, Oklahoma