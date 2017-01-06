Wish List for America for 2017

Many Americans write down things they want to see accomplished in their lives for the New Year. Lose weight; new job and regular gym visits to keep in shape!

My wish list encompasses ideas for our country—The United States of America.

In 2017, I wish for January 20th to arrive as soon as possible. I want an All-American president who cares about our country more than foreign countries. Or the golf course for that matter! I want a president who abides by our Constitution rather than allowing wholesale breaking of our laws. I want a president who looks out for our citizens rather than illegal non-citizens. I want a president who takes his oath of office on the Bible rather than the Quran.

In 2017, I wish for 535 members of Congress to stand up for American citizens. I wish for our elected members to outlaw over 300 “sanctuary cities” that protect and allow illegal alien migrants to flourish by using our tax dollars for welfare as well as working under the table in violation of our laws. I wish for mayors and city council members of sanctuary cities to see jail time for aiding and abetting illegal aliens.

This year, I wish for a 1,952-mile impregnable fence-wall with towers, drones and guards every quarter mile to span from San Diego, California to Brownsville, Texas. I want all drug traffic and illegal immigration to stopped in 2017. I want our kids to grow up in a drug-free America where they can become educated, thriving and contributing citizens.

Anyone for pulling all our troops out of Iraq and Afghanistan after 15 years of worthless, deadly and useless conflict? Can you name any single benefit or victory in those two countries in the past 15 years that contributed to America’s well-being? Has it been worth $2 or $3 trillion dollars spent on war? Wouldn’t $2 or $3 trillion have been better spent on our own country, our own citizens, our own infrastructure, and our own well-being?

Let’s see our president stop all “Free Trade” that kills our jobs by giving them to the Chines and create “Fair Trade” whereby American citizens work those jobs to manufacture hard goods, textiles and automobiles in our country.

Let’s get 48 million Americans off food stamps. Get them into education classes, vocational tech schools and trade school programs that give them a skill to contribute to our cities and to their own lives. Work gives purpose and dignity to every individual. We need electricians, plumbers, remodeling engineers, road maintenance, sewers, water systems, farmers and more.

How about this idea: let’s stop all immigration into America. We cannot sustain 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants annually. They undercut our jobs, our wages and our society. They overload our schools, our welfare programs and our hospitals. They do not benefit U.S. citizens in any way. It’s time to support U.S. Senator Cotton’s (R-Ark) call for “drastic reduction in legal immigration.”

Cotton said, “After all, the law of supply and demand is not magically suspended in the labor market. As immigrant labor has flooded the country, working-class wages have collapsed. Wages for Americans with only high school diplomas have declined by 2 percent since the late 1970s, and for those who didn’t finish high school, they have declined by nearly 20 percent, according to Economic Policy Institute figures.

“No doubt automation and globalization have also affected wages, but mass immigration accelerates these trends with surplus labor, which decreases wages. Little wonder, then, that these Americans voted for the candidate who promised higher wages and less immigration instead of all the candidates — Republicans and Democrats alike — who promised essentially more of the same on immigration.”

As a country, we cannot tolerate further immigration of any kind. We especially cannot survive further Muslim immigration. Those 6th century brutes cannot and do not wish to be a part of America, but they do wish to conquer America. We do not want their violence or their terror.

As illustrated in recent history, at 9/11, Boston Marathon, San Bernardino, Chattanooga, Moore, Ok; Paris, Nice, Brussels, Berlin, Germany–Islam promotes violence as a way of life: “Convert or kill all non-believers” is the prime directive of their Qur’an. Moderate Muslims kill 20,000 women annually via honor killings advocated by the Qur’an according to the United Nations report on Honor Killings. They cut all their girls with female genital mutilation, which is barbaric beyond human understanding. They arrange marriages for little girls to 40-year-old men as a matter of course. They kill gays. They subject and beat their women into submission at all times. They forbid women’s rights, children’s rights, civil rights, gay rights, religious rights and free speech. Wherever they land, they create terror, either through violence or sociological chaos.

For 2017, let’s return to educating our children in English rather than the 172 different languages in my city of Denver, Colorado or the 800 different languages in New York City or over 150 languages in California. We built this society on English; let’s keep it thriving by speaking in one tongue. Let’s mandate English as our national language.

Have you noticed a lack of loyalty and honor toward our flag and our country in the past decade? Council on American Islamic Relations and Black Lives Matter and the Muslim Brotherhood all hope to destroy America. People stomp on our flag or sit on the bench disrespecting our national anthem. Let’s institute a mandatory two years of service to our country by every youth at age 18. Two years of civilian Ameri-Corps doing work in needed areas of America such as teacher’s assistants in inner cities, digging wells, growing crops and painting houses. Or, serve in the Marines, Navy, Air Force or Army. It’s time our youth learn to appreciate and contribute to the well-being of our country—to instill pride and national allegiance.

What other ideas do you propose for a wish list in 2017? I am open to a second column on this wish list.