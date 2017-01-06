Let’s name it the USS Hypocrisy (LCS-10)

As a former USNR officer, I am distressed to see that the Navy has accepted delivery of the USS Gabrielle Giffords (LC-10) a littoral combat ship. Giffords is the former US Congresswoman who was shot by a drug-addled registered Democrat in Tucson. Throughout her miraculous partial recovery, Giffords and her husband, retied Naval Aviator and astronaut, Captain, USN Mark Kelly, have been activists in the prohibition of gun ownership by Americans…despite the fact that both are gun owners.

My caustic comment is that this ship should be unarmed, but ready to dial 911 if attacked by unfriendly forces. After all, that is what Giffords and Kelly expect us to do in civilian life: run away, hunker down like snowflakes, and call 911.

But then, there is the USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO-206) named after a slain gay activist. Of course, the Milk should be a boon to naval recruitment of gay personnel. After all, word is getting around that it is full of American seamen…

Maybe this PC crap will cease after January 20, 2017. One can only hope.

J-P. A. Maldonado

Lafayette, Colorado