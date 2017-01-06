Charitable Tax Credits For Foster Superheroes

If you have already given a Charitable Tax Credit for 2016 – Thank you. If not, please give your tax dollars a voice and give to help a charity at no net cost to you .

Here is why…

Did you know that $8.5 billion a year is spent on the most pressing issues and services that young Arizona foster kids deal with? This includes Education, Healthcare, Disability Services, Homelessness, Food Stamps, Pregnancy & Family Services, Welfare, Substance Use & Disorders, Human Trafficking & Prostitution, Juvenile Corrections and Imprisonment.

Can you imagine the impact if we invested in these kids to break the cycle and successfully graduate community-minded, “whole-people” that become leaders?

Arizona is the only state in America that allows a 100% state tax credit for a donation made to a qualifying charity. Most states only allow a 50% credit. Your donation is a Dollar-For-Dollar tax credit on your taxes, up to $1,000 (married couples) or $500 (single filers).

It literally costs you nothing, and it is a federal deduction, which effectively makes the donation profitable. That is why people who know about Arizona state tax credits give every year.

We have a big vision and different path for Arizona foster kids, turning pain into something positive these kids are empowered to build a better future by creating and implementing solutions that solve important social problems.

I hope you will consider giving a Charitable tax credit donation to a charity you believe in, even if it is not Scott Foundation.

In our case, it is the single largest source of funding we receive every year.