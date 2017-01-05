Islam-Muslims: Incompatible With 21st Century Humanity

Best Wishes to one and all during this joyous season of renewal for our nation. Many of our problems will be handled very shortly, beginning on January 20. Dealing with all of the illegal immigrants may be the most challenging. I devote my space this week to Frosty Wooldridge who has a clear understanding of what we face.

~Don Sorchych

This week, Muslims killed 12 and wounded 48 in a truck attack in Berlin, Germany. Another Muslim executed a Russian diplomat with eight shots to his back at point blank range. German authorities reported they thwarted two planned attacks in the past week.

For the past four decades, Muslims in all Western countries continue their prime directive dictated by the Quran: “Convert or kill all non-believers.”

Their methods: 9/11 mass murder attacks. Also, lone wolf attacks. They infiltrate governments with their operatives, i.e., Barack Obama and his 10 Muslim aides in the White House, hijra or “seeding” host countries with Muslim immigrants to eventually install Sharia Law. They employ beheadings, be-handings and honor killings that terrify women worldwide. Muslims kill gays, and kill anyone who remains an infidel or non-believer. Worse, you never know which Muslim will kill at what time or place.

When confronted with reality, Muslims kill the truth, they kill the truth messenger and they kill anyone who disagrees with them.

Will it take a Paris, France slaughter once a week to help civilized leaders to deport all Muslims? Will it take a Brussels, Belgium airport bombing once a month to convince leaders to rid their countries of Muslims? How about a Nice, France barbaric attack at weekly intervals to finally help all Western countries to come to the simple conclusion: Muslims and Islam—Incompatible with 21st century humanity.

Notice 1.5 billion “moderate” Muslims do nothing to stop the terror. They don’t speak up. They do not condemn. They don’t lead their religion out of the Dark Ages. Muslim mosques all over Europe store weapons while imams instigate terror attacks. Worse, they spew incredible hate toward all other religions.

In the USA, Muslims commit barbaric acts regularly. Whether it’s honor killings of women or female genital mutilation or arranged marriages or threats to gays—the US State Department and FBI counter terrorism agencies remain on full alert to stop Muslims from terrorizing America 24/7.

But they can never stop lone wolf Muslim killers. That’s why we face another Orlando, Florida slaughter or a San Bernardino or more Ohio State University stabbings.

That’s why Muslim Barack Obama jumped the Syrian migrant level into the USA by 339 percent in the month of December. He wants as many violent Muslims to enter America before his time in the power ends. (Source: Fox News, December 21, 2016, Hannity)

Muslims don’t make any bones about it: they expect to conquer America or die trying.

Muhammad gave them 72 virgins as a sexual reward in heaven for their jihad.

“When the sacred months have passed, then kill the infidels wherever you find them. Capture them. Besiege them. Lie in wait for them in each and every ambush but if they repent, and perform the prayers, and give zacat then leave their way free.” Quran Chapter 9:5

In 2002, John Muhammad, the Beltway Sniper, lay “in wait” for various infidels and killed 17 of them. Since then, from Boston to San Bernardino—Muslims carried out killing sprees.

“When Allah revealed to the angels, ‘Truly I am with you. So, keep firm those who have believed. I will strike terror into the hearts of those who have disbelieved. So, strike them at the necks and cut off their fingers.’” 8:12

Remember the Muslim who beheaded his co-worker Colleen Hufford in Moore, Oklahoma on September 26, 2014? The liberal media claimed Jah’Keem Yisreal committed workplace violence instead of jihad.

Islam’s dictates become painfully real for individuals who suffer death or injury whether the Boston Marathon bombers or White Cloud, Minnesota mall knife-wielding Muslim or the Fort Hood killer Major Hassan pretending to be a U.S. Army officer.

“Men are the protectors and maintainers of women because Allah has made one superior to the other and because they spend to support them from their means. Therefore, righteous women are obedient and they guard in the husband’s absence what Allah orders them to guard. And, as to those women from whom you fear disobedience, give them a warning, send them to separate beds, and beat them.” 4:34

Why aren’t feminists in all countries demonstrating to stop all Muslim immigration? How do first world women accept Muslim men who force their women into black bags and stone them to death for being raped? How about the 20,000 honor killings annually in Muslim dominated countries? Anyone got a problem with that ritual?

How do you defend from such barbarism in the 21st century?

Since we already suffer 3.3 million Muslims within our country, we must defend against them harshly and effectively.

Solution: we Americans demand all Muslim immigration stopped. We as a people must deport any Muslim or Muslim organization that advocates Sharia Law. Start with C.A.I.R. and the Islamic Society of America, Muslim Brotherhood and others. We must monitor all mosques with mandated video coverage. We must deport anyone who espouses individual or collective violence toward our citizens. Ban the Burka or hijab that destroys a woman’s right to her individuality. Deport or jail any Muslim imam who speaks or organizes anyone toward violence. Do not allow Muslims into the military, period.

Mandate that any Muslim that commits female genital mutilation, an honor killing or arranged marriage to be jailed and deported after time served.

In other words, make America so harsh against this violent, barbaric and incendiary religion—that they repatriate themselves back into their own countries—where they can practice their barbarism without consequences.

Historian Adnre Servier said, “Islam was not a torch, but an extinguisher. Conceived in a barbarous brain for the use by a barbarous people, it was, and it remains, incapable of adapting itself to civilization. Whatever it has dominated, it has broken the impulse toward progress and checked the evolution of society.”

Final solution: Islam mandates a violent political-economic-religious system diametrically opposed to a free republic and in violation of our U.S. Constitution. Demand the prohibition of Islam in America. Enforce the McCarren-Walter Act of 1952.