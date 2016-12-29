Why are there no workhouses or orphanages?

Many of us enjoy watching Christmas classics such as “A Christmas Carol” over the holiday season. I got to thinking about some of Scrooge’s comments and wondering if there isn’t some value to his suggestions. I would admit up front that donating to causes such as helping the unemployed and homeless and children is certainly a good idea and Scrooge was wrong to not do so but it does seem to me that there should be someplace where an unemployed and homeless person could go to offer his services in exchange for lodging and food. Similarly, there should be some place where children are cared for in a humane group setting that would offer an immediate refuge to children in need. Are workhouses and orphanages really such a bad idea?

Roy Miller

Phoenix