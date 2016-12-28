Where was the media while the Manchurian candidate for President of the United States conned his way into office? That means radio, Internet, television, magazines and newspapers deliberately helped put an imposter in office.

Did anybody vet him? NO. Our media representatives were so politically correct (PC) that being black alone was sufficient.

The conservative press did go after Obama, but even they were PC to a degree. Now that Obama is on his way out I expect a flurry of books telling us what some already know, or suspect.

All the public should have known initially through the media, not just the conservative media, about his colleagues like Bill Ayers and his wife Bernadine Dorhn, both founders and leaders of Communist Weather Underground.

Not only is Chicago indicted as a Democrat playground but the University of Illinois, Chicago hired and employed these criminals. It is believed Ayers wrote Obama’s book “Dreams from My Father” while the media accepted Obama’s statement that Ayers was simply a guy in the neighborhood.

Obama was also affiliated with other questionable characters like Minister Jeremiah Wright where Obama spent 20 years listening to Wright’s teachings, including the infamous phrase, “God Damn America” which he said blacks should use rather than “God Bless America.” Later Wright attacked Obama by preaching “King had a dream and Obama has a drone.”

Reverend James David Manning is a black conservative minister who pulls no punches about Obama’s homosexuality with Jeremiah Wright and others. He is also forthcoming about Oprah as a lesbian.

Then there is the Larry Sinclair book and video which is first person proof of Obama’s homosexual relationship with Sinclair.

Likewise, “proof” that Michelle is a man is abundant online. Although there are many photo proofs, photoshop is always a possibility.

So the possibility we were snookered and voted in a fraud is possible.

There is so much information online it would be hard to believe the media missed it all. They deliberately ignored it.

Trump’s success was no miracle but amazing because he had the conservative press maligning him. I dumped the Arizona Republic years ago because it was so liberal. Recently, (Nov. 7 issue) the conservative magazine National Review wrote, “The Arizona Republic has been conservative and Republican through its 125-year history. They had never endorsed a Democrat until this year.” How could the magazine, founded by the famous conservative Bill Buckley, be so stupid? I was an advocate of National Review, the Weekly Standard and the Week. All of those subscriptions were canceled. My cancellations won’t have an effect but if they get tens of thousands cancellations, they will notice and change their philosophy to truth and important news and understanding of the realities of politics. Either the media is owned by the establishment or they are stupid, maybe both.

On Dec. 26, this appeared on Huffington Post: “President Barack Obama believes he would have won the 2016 presidential election had he been able to run, insisting the message of ‘hope and change’ he campaigned on in 2008 still holds true.“

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama told David Axelrod, his former senior adviser and current CNN Senior Political Commentator on CNN’s “The Axe Files” podcast, which aired on Monday.

Is he psychotic? Trump would have smeared him just like he did Hillary. Voters now know he is a fraud and Trump’s election has already weakened PC.

Psychic Edgar Cayce said we would never elect a black president, but I have to remind you he also said the 44th president (Obama) would push the nuclear button. Well, we still have almost a month before Obama is out of office so cross your fingers and pray he doesn’t.